CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Huntington/Clarksburg Honor Flight was originally going to be taking off this Fall but has recently been pushed back due to funding issues.

This year, the Honor Flight needs to raise a minimum of $160,000 in order to make the flight possible for veterans by the new date of Spring of 2024. According to flight coordinator Billie Jo Claypool, last year’s price was $138,000, due to the original flight being scheduled before the COVID-19 outbreak took place.

Fundraisers will be taking place up until the Honor Flight takes off, including a car wash that happened last weekend. The honor flight started raising funds with pennies, nickels, dimes quarters, and $1 bills through jars set up around the community. They also receive help from community organizations, individuals, volunteers and businesses.

The Honor Flight urged the importance of the community to act now to ensure that these veterans have the opportunity to go on the special and memorable Honor Flight. According to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, 167,284 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II were alive in 2022. However, those numbers are also decreasing at a rate of 180 per day. The numbers for the Korean and Vietnam veterans are not too far behind that.

If you’d like to help get these veterans to Washington, D.C., here’s what you can do:

Mail donations to 430 West Pike Street, Clarksburg, West Virginia 26301—addressed to the Clarksburg Honor Flight. Sponsoring a veteran costs $350, if interested.

Drop donations off at the Clarksburg Veterans of Foreign Wars’ (VFW) main office at 430 West Pike Street, Clarksburg, West Virginia 26301

Attend an informal meeting at the VFW on a Tuesday between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Interested volunteers can reach out to Billie Jo Claypool at 304-677-7812.

To stay up to date and receive more information, you can find all of that and more at this link.