CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Flight of the Honor Flight Huntington is asking the public to come on out to welcome veterans home at the North Central West Virginia on Oct. 22.

The Honor Flight takes veterans to Washington D.C. to see monuments and memorials that have been built in their honor and will be flying these veterans back home Saturday.

Clarksburg Flight of the Honor Flight Huntington is asking the public to come out at 7:30 p.m. with welcome home signs, banners and flags while wearing patriotic attire.

The 2018 Honor Flight returning home to be welcomed by hundreds. (WBOY Image)

The 2018 Honor Flight returning home to be welcomed by hundreds. (WBOY Image)

The 2018 Honor Flight returning home to be welcomed by hundreds. (WBOY Image)

The 2018 Honor Flight returning home to be welcomed by hundreds. (WBOY Image)

The 2018 Honor Flight . (WBOY Image)

The 2018 Honor Flight returning home to be welcomed by hundreds. (WBOY Image)

Honor Flight being welcomed home (WBOY Image)

The 2018 Honor Flight returning home to be welcomed by hundreds. (WBOY Image)

“I hope that anyone that’s able to attend that flight sendoff or the welcome home does, because I think they’ll see just how much that meant to those men and women that served our country,” said Marie Manzo, Clarksburg Honor Flight volunteer.

The Honor Flight will be landing on Oct. 22 at the North Central West Virginia Airport, and it hopes to see a large welcome home party to surprise veterans.

“It’s just amazing to see their faces on the welcome home when they are greeted,” said Billie Jo Claypool, Clarksburg Honor Flight volunteer, “we hope to see as many people as we can to welcome these veterans home.”

Also, the Honor Flight is asking for the communities help to make this a tradition that can continue for future generations, as the price to fly to Washington D.C. is rising and will cost over $100,000.

To make a donation, any amount is accepted, you can mail the donation to Honor Flight Huntington 285 Gallaher Street Huntington, W.V. 25705. If sending a check, be sure to put Clarksburg Flight in the memo line or by calling Billie Jo Claypool at 304-677-7812.

You can also show up at the Clarksburg VFW in downtown Clarksburg on Tuesdays from 4:30-6 p.m. to make a donation or to volunteer.

To learn more about the Honor Flight Huntington/Clarksburg Flight, click here.