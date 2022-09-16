CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Clarksburg Flight of the Honor Flight Huntington are asking the public and local schools to help with the mail call for their returning Honor Flight in October.

The Honor Flight is asking the public for cards, colored pictures, and written letters to put in each veteran’s mail call envelopes.



“We are also looking for cards, letters, and pictures to go in our welcome home packs for our veterans these are given on the way back,” said Billie Jo Claypool, Honor Flight Volunteer, “Anything that you would like to stress to the veterans, thank you cards, anything of that nature, colored pictures from children.”

Currently, the Clarksburg Honor Flight has 104 envelopes to fill with letters, Claypool hopes the public can pitch in and help honor these American heroes.

A veteran returning from the Honor Flight carrying his envelope filled with cards, letters, and colored pictures. (WBOY Image)

Additionally, the Honor Flight is asking for local schools’ art and English classes to help draw pictures and write letters for the honor flight envelopes.

A few tips for writing or drawing can be found below:

The biggest thing you can do is just say, ‘Thank You!’

Thank veterans for their service, for our freedoms, sacrifice, bravery, and for our country.

You could say ‘your service will not be forgotten.’

You’re allowed to use cards instead of letters.

Please do not draw violent pictures, but pictures that include soldiers, U.S. flags, vehicles and other fun drawings are permitted.

The Clarksburg Honor Flight will return from Washington D.C. at the North Central West Virginia Airport on Oct. 22, 2022.

The cards, colored pictures, and letters can be dropped off to the Clarksburg VFW on Tuesdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. or mailed to Billie Jo Claypool at 1492 Rush Run Road, New Milton, WV 26511.

The deadline is Oct. 15, 2022, and if you have any questions you can call Billie Jo Claypool at 304-677-7812.