CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Hope Gas has made a habit of getting involved with the community and its latest project has taken it to the Clarksburg Mission.

On Wednesday, about twenty volunteers were “keeping hope alive,” as they gave the Mission grant funding to purchase paint supplies. The hope did not stop there, though, as volunteers showed up between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to help paint the men’s veteran dorms. All of the work done on Wednesday consisted of 140 volunteer hours and is set to benefit up to 17 veterans.

“We take pride in our country’s veterans. We have several employees that are veterans and the need here is great. The Clarksburg mission does a wonderful job and anything that we can do to help make their jobs easier, we’re all on board with that,” Christine Mitchell, Communications and Corporate Affairs at Hope Gas said.

Hope Gas has made it its goal to get involved monthly and has already exceeded its yearly goal since becoming “Hope Gas” in September.

Veterans Coordinator Dale Baker mentioned that it is a blessing to have the help in making sure that veterans feel more at home when coming to the Mission. He said that he feels that the newly painted walls could potentially help bring the veterans’ mental health up.

Right now, the Clarksburg Mission is serving five veterans, but can serve up to 20 when resources are needed. Female veterans have one dorm, which consists of three beds, whereas male veterans have three dorms, consisting of 17 beds in total. Baker explained that winter time is usually when the dorms are more needed, due to the colder weather and decrease in traveling by the veterans.

This was the first major project that has been done for the veterans this year, but the Clarksburg Mission is always welcoming volunteers who like to help in any way they can. If you’re interested in volunteering with the Mission you can do so by calling the office at (304) 622-2451.