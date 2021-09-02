Hope Inc. awarded $84,309 from STOP Violence Against Women Act grant

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Governor Justice announced $1 million in “STOP Violence Against Women Act”, and some of that money is coming to north central West Virginia.

Hope Inc. in Harrison and Marion counties have received $84,309 from the grant.

Posters educate the public about Hope Inc. and domestic violence

The money will be used to staff the organization, plus the Bridgeport Police Department, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, and the Clarksburg Police Department in Harrison County, the Fairmont Police Department in Marion County, and the each county’s prosecutor’s offices.

Officials with Hope Inc. said they are excited to be given the funds.

“We’re very, very happy and fortunate that we were able to be apart of that program again this year. It allows us to work and build on what we’ve been doing for several years with this funding. It just allows, we think, our victims to have a better response no matter where they come into the system,” said Michele McCord, Executive Director for the organization.

Hope Inc. helps victims of domestic and dating violence.