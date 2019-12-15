HOPE Lions Club hosts Breakfast with Santa

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The HOPE Lions Club held their third annual Breakfast with Santa at the Bridgeport Buffalo Wild Wings Saturday morning.

Because their main focus is on local kids who suffer from abusive situations, President Rocky Romano said “Breakfast with Santa comes natural to the group’s cause.”

“I love this part of it, you can see the kids’ smile on their face. We have had kids come and speak at our organization that have been in bad situations and there’s times it makes you cry but that’s what drives our club to help the kids in the situations that they’re in and this is one of the really fun things that we do,” said Romano.

The HOPE Lions Club hosts several annual events for kids within the community, including a similar event with the Easter Bunny.