‘Hope Marches On’: Salvation Army thanks community for support during holiday season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Salvation Army is extending its appreciation to Harrison, Upshur, Lewis and Braxton counties following the 2021 holiday season. With the efforts of the community, the Clarksburg Corps Angel Tree program was able to serve 1,734 children for Christmas.

The coronavirus pandemic made the holiday season a challenge from the start, as the Salvation Army strived to meet the increased demand for service while in-person fundraising opportunities were reduced. Therefore, The Salvation Army turned to online sign-ups and shopping, to ensure the safety of families and donors.

“We want to say, ‘thank you,’ to local supporters in 2021 who made it possible for us to provide life-saving services to the hungry, homeless, and families and individuals feeling hopeless in Clarksburg and surrounding communities 365 days a year, 7 days a week,” said Corps Officer, Major Tonya Roberts. “The number of families in need was much greater this year, but the community support met the demand. With help from sponsors, The Salvation Army Clarksburg location served 532 families and 1,145 children of Harrison, Gilmer and Doddridge counties. Braxton County served 26 families and 52 children, Upshur County served 91 families and 215 children, and Lewis County served 146 families and 322 children. Each child received new clothing and toys, and most families received a Christmas food box.”

Despite the shortage of bell ringers and limited locations for Kettles due to the pandemic, The Salvation Army of Clarksburg raised $64,908.57 in Harrison County, the Weston service unit raised $11,550.64 and the Buckhannon service unit raised $19,081.20.

Corps Officer, Major Eric Roberts stated that all funds raised will be allocated to The Salvation Army programs in each respective community.

“It is our mission at The Salvation Army to not just fill a need but to give hope and care for the spiritual needs of our community. We saw a wonderful outpouring of love from companies, organizations, families and individuals. No shortage of gifts, as in past years. The community provided for each angel on our trees,” said Major Roberts.

Major Roberts mentioned The Salvation Army would also like to offer a special ‘thank you’ to Antero Resources for their generous monetary donation, along with Rominger Dental for not only a generous monetary donation but also the hours spent shopping for angels. “Their support and generosity have been a blessing to The Salvation Army, the many people we serve, and this community.”

The Salvation Army Social Service office in Clarksburg serves an average of 200 households (500 individuals) each month with programs such as utility and rental assistance, food pantry, clothing vouchers and much more. To learn more about The Salvation Army of Clarksburg, visit their website, salvationarmypotomac.org/clarksburg, or call (304) 622-2360.