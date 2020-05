WILSONBURG, W.Va. – A fire in Harrison County destroyed a family home Sunday afternoon.

It happened just before 5 o’clock Sunday in Wilsonburg.

Reynoldsville Fire Chief Tim McNemar said the fire started in the back of the house.

Three family members in the home at the time all made it to safety, but a couple of family dogs were killed.

There’s no word yet on what may have caused the fire, but officials have called the fire marshal’s office to investigate.