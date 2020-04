ROCKFORD, W.Va. – A Harrison County house was destroyed by a fire just after midnight on Sunday morning.

Crews from Lost Creek, Johnstown, West Milford, Jane Lew, Mount Clare and Nutter Fort Fire Departments as well as the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and Anmoore EMS all responded to the scene.

Officials with the Johnstown Fire Department say no one was seriously injured in the fire, but the house is a total loss.

No word on what may have caused the fire.