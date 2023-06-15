CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — While school may be out for the year, one of the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties’ partners that will benefit from WBOY’s Founder’s Day of Caring is still finding ways to educate students.

The students that Literacy Volunteers of Harrison County helps isn’t just limited to grade schoolers, but they can also help adults and even people that don’t speak English as their first language.

Literacy Volunteers’ name will be shifting over to be called the United Way’s Education Services program, but their mission will be exactly the same.

“We just want to improve people’s education in Harrison and Doddridge County and just give them more opportunities,” Executive Director Melissa Sinisi said. “So, if you get your GED, then you can have more opportunities for jobs, students a lot of times if they pass the SAT or the ACT then they get money, Promise Scholarship money for school, which helps their parents out or just getting good grades in school helps them out.”

Some of the areas they can help adults, other than with the GED, is through financial literacy or helping people pass their U.S. citizenship test.

For children, they offer hands on programs through STEM and other ways to keep them growing their young minds or engaged in learning. They also can help students with the transition from elementary to middle school or middle school to high school.

The United Way plays a big part in the programs, which aids about 100 people per year.

“The United Way provides most of the funding for Literacy Volunteers and also they give me support if I need support or help,” Sinisi said.

She said that the group could use some tutors to help the program out.

“A lot of my tutors are teachers that people that used to teach and now they’re retired and they’re still looking to get into that but not as a classroom teacher, just tutor one on one and then if you speak another language, that’s great,” Sinisi said. “We need tutors here that speak other languages or if anybody just wants to get their child some help, some adult help or anybody who needs it, just feel free to call.”

For information on how to join the program, tutor or volunteer, call 304-326-7762 or email them at lvhc@lvhc.org.