CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Are you missing the McDonald’s located on West Pike Street in Clarksburg? According to Clarksburg McDonald’s Supervisor Kevin Murphy, you may not have to wait too long.

“The plan is really for us to be done in 30 days,” Kevin Murphy said. “We’re actually looking to July 1 for the reopen.”

Murphy also mentioned that the McDonald’s will be remodeled with noticeable changes for the entire restaurant.

“It’s going to be a whole new look for downtown Clarksburg,” Murphy said.

McDonald’s construction takes place on June 1, 2022. (WBOY – Image)

Customers have also approached Murphy giving him feedback about the potential upgrades.

“I’ve talked with customers, especially the ones that come in every day,” Murphy said. “They knew it was happening and they’re excited. They’re behind it.”

Murphy has worked at McDonald’s beginning in 1989 and is ecstatic to see the changes come to fruition.

“Looking forward to the new store, looking forward to the new facility and the changes so I think it’s going to be great,” Murphy said. “It’s going to be newer everything.”

The store officially closed at 7 p.m. on Monday evening, and by Wednesday, the building had already undergone some serious demolition.