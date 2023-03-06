CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With a bill to ban Delta-8 products in WV currently on the floor of the West Virginia House, 12 News spoke with Blue Ridge Extractions on how the passing of Senate Bill (SB) 546 will impact companies, employees, and patients who use Delta-8 products for therapeutic reasons.

The bill was introduced in the House on March 2, after being passed in the WV State Senate. Senator Mike Stuart, (R) Kanawha, proposed the bill to protect children in West Virginia. He said, “I am proud of the overwhelming and bipartisan support by the state senate for passage of laws that will immediately protect our children and deal with what many call ‘the next opiate crisis’.”

The back of Blue Ridge Extractions Delta-8 product. (WBOY Image)

Blue Ridge Extractions is a veteran-owned company focused on extracting CBD oil and concentrates from industrial hemp. Jordan Douglas, the owner and operator, said that they use all-natural products. He also mentioned that in order to buy any Delta-8 products, in any store that they sell to, you must be 18 or older to purchase them.

Douglas also said that children who are getting into Delta-8 products are either having somebody of age buy it for them, or their parents are not hiding them well enough. Douglas wanted to make it clear that they do not want children to be harmed at all.

The company wants to work hand-in-hand with the state to create more regulations around Delta-8, rather than completely banning it. If the bill passes, the company will have to move to a different state, and thousands of workers will lose their jobs. Douglas mentioned that their 10,000 customers will no longer be able to get products that they claim help them, and the economy will also be affected through taxes.

Douglas said, “these products are marketed as, in a way for, you know, as candy for people to enjoy – that doesn’t mean that we want children taking our products. I feel it would be more responsible for Senators in the state to work with us to try, and not do an outright ban… But maybe work together for a compromise where we work together to have more regulations in the industry.” Some of the recommended regulations Douglas provided were:

Stiffer rules for packaging or child-resistant packaging.

Banning “faux products” rather than Delta-8 altogether.

More regulated testing in products. – NO synthetic products on shelves .

. Educational packets for parents so they do not risk their child getting into the products

The owner would like for senators to contact him so that they could find a way to rewrite this bill while being able to give his insight and education on the products at hand. Douglas said that he would like to make the industry safer. He personally is not a firm believer in the “faux products” being sold, and he would support that kind of bill.

The only “faux-looking products” Blue Ridge Extracts sells are gummies. They even spend around $40,000 a year on testing its product to make sure not only that they comply with the state, but also the USDA farm bill. As a manufacturer, they want to see the Delta-8 industry become more stabilized, and they feel that one way they can only do this is by banning just synthetic products.

Another subject he mentioned was the severity of danger within the product, he said, “if children consume these products and are taken to the hospital, the worst case scenario is that they get an intravenous (medically known as an IV), wait a few hours for the effects to wear off, then they go home.”

Studies show that more children die from car accidents and accidental opioid drug overdoses than Delta-8 products.

Broug Zaghloul, another owner and Douglas’ wife, explained her experience with these products to 12 News. When they first started the company, Zaghloul was diagnosed with Chron’s Disease as they were starting the company up. The couple began to read articles and studies on CBD and how it could help with pain and inflammation. Douglas began formulating tinctures for Zaghloul to try.

She said, “before using these tinctures, I was literally in pain all day every day, and I thought – I just got used to it. I started using them, within a week, I can say, like, my pain was almost gone. And we were literally mind-blown. We said, ‘this is what we need to do for people’.” She added that they changed their entire business plan to be able to provide this to others so that they could get the same benefits.

The couple told 12 News about several phone calls they receive every day from customers thanking them and claiming that these products have helped with their pain, learning to walk again, and even getting off of a lot of medication and just sticking to Delta-8.

Douglas said, “to them it is medicine, and they would much rather come to us or go to a shop down the street and purchase these products… Versus going to a doctor and taking actual opioids, which are addicting and devastating to this community. And I think to label Delta-8 as an ‘opioid crisis’ is a farce.” He added that we are still in the opioid crisis and that we should be looking more toward banning the sale of opioids, rather than classifying Delta-8 as such.