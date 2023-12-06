CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The holiday shopping season is here, which means there is an impact it has on local small businesses. 12 News took a trip to Wicked Sisters Clothing Boutique in Clarksburg to see how they are doing this year.

The boutique has been a locally owned shop on West Main Street for around 19 years. While discussing some holiday kick-off events, Owner, Kathy Goings told 12 News that there was an overwhelming amount of support during Black Friday and Small Business Saturday this year. In fact, the fourth quarter is the boutique’s biggest time for sales with the WV Italian Heritage Festival, and all the holidays taking place.

“There is a difference between shopping in small businesses compared to chain stores,” Goings said. “Anytime you shop in a local small business. They tend to have items that you normally don’t see in a big box store—and we don’t carry a large number of each item so there’s a less chance of running into yourself somewhere. But again the importance of a small business is it’s in the heart of your community and all the dollars that are spent here go – most of them go back into the community.”

While visiting the store, it was mentioned that Brighton Leather Goods and Jewelry have been hot gift items this year. However, they are also known for carrying women’s clothing and accessories, along with some other gift items and greeting cards.

Wicked Sisters Clothing Boutique’s overall goal is to accommodate their customer’s needs.

“We try to just distinguish ourself from the others and try to create more of an experience when you come here to shop, rather than to just walk in,” Goings said. “We offer free gift wrapping and personalized service. You know, we’ve been downtown—in retail—for 24 years now. Wicked’s been here 19, so we’ve grown to know our customers—their likes…dislikes. So we can kind of cater a little more to them as they come into the store.”

If interested in shopping at the Wicked Sisters Clothing Boutique, you can find them at 310 West Main Street in Clarksburg on Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can also call the owner to schedule an appointment.

You can find the boutique’s updates on their Facebook Page.