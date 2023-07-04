CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — As you celebrate Independence Day, two of the most common and festive ways celebrate is with fireworks and foil balloons. However, Mon Power has an important message for those who plan to use these items to celebrate.

According to the First Energy company, the public needs to be cautious of potential electrical hazards that are associated with the outdoor activities, and Independence Day activities include those two things.

Over recent months, Mon Power said that foil balloons were to blame for more than 50 power outages across First Energy’s six-state service area. It was said that foil balloons can cause power outages due to the metallic coating conducting electricity when they drift into the power lines or electrical equipment. People are encouraged to securely tie the balloons to a weight that is heavy enough to hold them down.

Extra caution should also be used when handling fireworks, in which they should only be lit in open areas where no powerlines are. If a firework accidentally comes into contact with a power line or equipment, it is encouraged to leave it alone and call 911 to immediately report the problem.

Mon Power comprised a list of ways to make sure holidays and celebrations are enjoyed responsibly. These outdoor safety tips include:

Never fly kites, motorized airplanes or drones near power lines. While kites almost always use cotton string, wet cotton string can conduct electricity as well as metal string.

Never attempt to retrieve any type of object that gets caught in a power line or drifts or crashes into a substation. Leave it alone and immediately call FirstEnergy at 888-544-4877 to report the problem.

Keep electrical devices and cords at least 10-feet away from water sources such as pools and spas. When possible, use battery-operated electrical devices outside.

All outdoor receptacles should be covered to keep them dry. This is especially important around pools, spas and other summer water activities.

When hauling a boat, make sure it clears overhead power lines and stay away from power lines when sailing.

Never climb a tree that is growing near or into overhead lines or near a utility pole. Also, never climb utility poles or other infrastructure, in particular transmission towers or substation fences. These activities are extremely hazardous and can result in very severe injuries.

Stay far away from a downed or low-hanging power line. Always assume any downed wires are energized and dangerous. Report them ASAP by calling 911.

On this Independence Day, 12 News hopes that you have a blast celebrating your freedom, but we also hope that you stay safe in doing so.