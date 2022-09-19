CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you want to face off against the city’s most talented, you’re invited to audition for this year’s Clarksburg’s Got Talent.

How to enter

Image Courtesy of Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.’s Facebook page

Those who wish to compete are to submit their audition videos to hello@exploreclarksburg.com by Sept. 30. You do not have to live in Clarksburg to participate in Clarksburg’s got talent.

The top 10 finalists will perform on Nov. 4 during the First Friday event at Orpheum Park.

What you get if you win

The winner of the competition will get to perform live at the Robinson Grand Theater as the opener for Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., the winner of America’s Got Talent in 2011 who is known for his renditions of some of Frank Sinatra’s most iconic songs.

Contact the Clarksburg Visitors Bureau at 304-622-2157 or Clarksburg Visitors Bureau Facebook page for more information.