SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Humane Society of Harrison County (HSHC) is full of felines and has had to pause the intake of new cats during peak kitten season.

Executive Director of the humane society Frankie Dennison said kitten litters are very common this time of year because cats are out and about enjoying the warm weather. Unspayed feral or stray cats can give birth to as many as four litters a year, which puts even more stray cats out into the wild.

“The amount of [cat] litters that come through are just incredible,” Dennison said. “This happens every year, unfortunately because not enough people are spaying and neutering.”

The number of cats coming into the humane society has also caused some cats to have to quarantine after contracting a respiratory illness.

Luckily, there are several steps you can take as a pet owner to reduce the number of stray cats. If you come across a litter of kittens, a stray cat, or your own cat gives birth to a litter, the HSHC recommends you take the following steps:

Spay or neuter cats at 4-5 months old . Not only does this eliminate the possibility of your cat getting pregnant, reducing the number of cats that need adoption, it can also prevent them from contracting things like pyometra, a potentially deadly infection in the uterus. It’s important to note that cats can become pregnant at just four months old.

. Not only does this eliminate the possibility of your cat getting pregnant, reducing the number of cats that need adoption, it can also prevent them from contracting things like pyometra, a potentially deadly infection in the uterus. It’s important to note that cats can become pregnant at just four months old. Take your cat in for vaccination when they are six weeks old .

. Keep newborn kittens with their mother for at least six weeks. When cats give birth to a litter they not only help feed them, but they also teach their kittens vital social skills that are important to a cat’s mental health.

When cats give birth to a litter they not only help feed them, but they also teach their kittens vital social skills that are important to a cat’s mental health. Consider adopting a second cat. Cats are social animals, and having a friend can help both cats socialize and keep each other active.

If you aren’t sure you want to adopt a cat, Dennison says the HSHC is always looking for more pet fosters. It’s one of the best ways to help out a local shelter besides donating food, litter or other supplies.