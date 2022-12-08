Avis and Budget rental cars that have not been rented sit in a shopping center parking lot. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Police Department Thursday shared some tips on how to stay safe while holiday shopping.

The Bridgeport Police gave the following tips for staying safe in parking lots:

Park and walk in well-lit areas.

Walk with confidence be aware of people around you and know where you parked.

Always lock your car doors after leaving or entering your car.

Have your keys in your hand so that you do not have to linger before entering your car. Check the back seat before you get in.

Don’t leave packages on the car seats. Keep packages out of sight in the trunk or under a covered rear cargo area.

Last month, there was at least one set of vehicle break-ins at the parking lot of the Meadowbrook Mall.

It also gave the following tips

Pay with checks or with credit cards when possible. Do not flash large amounts of cash.

Don’t leave any purchases or your purse unattended while shopping or in a dressing room.

Try to carry as little as possible. Make multiple trips to your vehicle to store your purchases.

If your children get separated from you, teach them to find a cashier or a security officer and ask for help.

Over the summer, Clarksburg Police warned of a scheme targeting Kroger customers where one person would distract their target by asking them a question while another took the victim’s wallet out of their purse as it was sitting in their shopping cart.

Those are the types of things to be vigilant about.

The Bridgeport Police are asking anyone to report all suspicious activity by calling 911 with a description.