BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Associated Businesses of Bridgeport (ABB) is starting up year eight of its Scarecrow Display Contest.

This year, there are at least 34 businesses in Bridgeport participating in the friendly competition. When Hilary Gonzalez, ABB Treasurer, took over the scarecrow contest four years ago, only 13 businesses were participating. As of Oct. 4 when 12 News took its stroll down main street, there were 29 on display.





























The Taylor Swift scarecrow was Schindler’s personal favorite























There are two awards that businesses can win: The People’s Choice Award which is voted on by the community and the Judge’s Choice Award which is voted on by other members of the ABB that are not participating in the contest.

The deadline to have the scarecrows ready is Thursday, Oct. 5, by noon. Voting will last until Oct. 30 and winners will be announced on Halloween. Winners will get a plaque to hang in their office for the rest of the year, and of course, bragging rights.

“We love seeing the enjoyment people have looking at the scarecrows,” said Gonzalez. “You know, often we see groups coming down the street taking pictures with the scarecrows. And just the whimsical idea of all of it is very nice to see.”

The link to vote for each participating business’ scarecrows will be posted here on Saturday, Oct. 7. Photos of the scarecrows that weren’t on display yet on Oct. 4 will be available when the link to vote opens.

ABB is a nonprofit organization formed by four local business owners who were developing “Light Up Night,” which will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year. There are now 85 members in the nonprofit organization.