SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Humane Society of Harrison County is currently mapping out feral cat colonies within the Harrison County limits.

As of Wednesday, 10 people had already reached out to help locate colonies in Mount Clare, Shinnston, Good Hope, and behind Eastpointe’s Shopping Center in Clarksburg, which was reported as the largest colony so far.

Once the largest colonies are mapped out, the Humane Society plans to do a “trap-neuter-return” (TNR) program where they will spay and neuter the cats and return them after they are done.

“Harrison County, unfortunately, is probably one of the worst counties in the state for over population of feral and strays,” Frankie Dennison, the Society’s Executive Director, said, “and the numbers just going to keep amplifying every year, until we get this under control.” She added that by spaying and neutering, they can cut down the numbers of unwanted cats roaming, kittens being born every year, and animals that are dying outside. The Humane Society wants to get the numbers under control so that five to 10 years from now, we will not have this problem anymore.

If you are a caretaker and need help TNRing these colonies, or if you know where a colony is located, you can email: Director@HSHCWV.org with the location, how many cats are in the colony, and how many are male and female.

For colonies of one to two cats, the Humane Society offers a TNR program that is not income-based, you just have to show proof of being a Harrison County resident, which will take $100 of the cost.

This specific Humane Society has had a TNR program for several years, thanks to the Department of Agriculture Grant. Another county and resource reached out to the HSHC to help them the best they can in getting these cats fixed.

There is no deadline for this project, but you can find any updates on the Humane Society’s Facebook Page.