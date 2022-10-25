There are approximately 500,000 working service dogs in the United States.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Dog owners and dog lovers alike can celebrate “Howl-o-ween” while raising money for a good cause this Saturday.

The Pet Supplies Plus at Eastpointe Shopping Plaza in Clarksburg is hosting a Halloween fundraiser for K9s to Furkids Ltd., according to a release sent to 12 News.

K9s to Furkids helps create affordable service dog training programs by rescuing and training German Shepherds and other large breeds.

According to experts who work with people who have disabilities, training a service dog costs a minimum of $17,000, but can reach up to $40,000.

The fundraiser will include a dog costume event, bake sale, 50/50 drawing and games with prizes.

The event will start at 3 p.m.

As of Tuesday, the group was still recruiting volunteers to make baked goods for the event. Click here for more information about how to get in contact with K9s to Furkids.

