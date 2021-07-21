Human remains found in Lost Creek area

LOST CREEK, W.Va. — Human remains have been found in the area of Lost Creek.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday, individuals contacted deputies in reference to the discovery of human remains in a wooded area close to the town of Lost Creek.

When deputies responded to the scene, they began a search and requested the assistance of the FBI for a sweep of the area for any additional evidence, deputies said.

The sheriff’s department said that the remains appear to be very old, and that there is very little to go on at this point, however, deputies will continue to work with the FBI in order to determine the best means to identify the remains.

The search and investigation are still ongoing at this time.