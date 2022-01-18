Humane Society of Harrison County and Pet Helpers Inc. battling in Betty White Challenge

The Humane Society of Harrison County and Pet Helpers Inc. have teamed up for a friendly competition in the Betty White challenge. (Courtesy: Pet Helpers/Humane Society of Harrison County Facebook)

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The Humane Society of Harrison County and Pet Helpers Inc. have teamed up for a friendly competition in the Betty White Challenge.

The challenge, named after beloved actress and animal-lover Betty White, asks animal lovers to donate $5 to an animal rescue organization for what would have been White’s 100th birthday on Monday. She passed away on Dec. 31 at the age of 99.

The two rescues are aiming to see who can raise more donations, primarily through Facebook, between Jan. 17 and Jan. 23.

“You know, either way, we’re just excited. Everybody is a winner in this. Everybody gets a little something. And, like myself, I donated $5 to each organization, and we have a feeling a lot of people are going to do that. So, we’re probably going to come out pretty close to even, but, there’s probably going to be a small winner,” said Frankie Dennison, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Harrison County.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Pet Helpers Inc. has raised $1,920 through their Facebook campaign, while the Humane Society of Harrison County has raised $3,180 between two Facebook campaigns.

To donate to either organization, you can click here for Pet Helpers Inc., or click here for the Humane Society of Harrison County.