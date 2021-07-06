Humane Society of Harrison County nearing capacity

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – If you’re wanting a new furry friend to join your family, the Humane Society of Harrison County is nearing the full capacity of its facility.

The shelter has 16 dogs and almost 30 cats up for adoption, with more coming in from animal control almost every day.

Officials at the facility blame people traveling, COVID restrictions lifting and income issues for the recent influx of animals. Officials also said the easiest thing to do to help the shelter is to adopt an animal.

“Adoption is always the number one thing. We know there’s a lot of animals given away on Facebook and other social media sites. However, when you’re adopting, you’re saving two lives. You’re saving the animal that you’re adopting for us, and it gives us room to take another one in,” said Frankie Dennison, executive director of the Humane Society of Harrison County.

Prices for current adoptions at the Humane Society of Harrison County

Potential adopters need to fill out an application before scheduling an appointment to visit an animal. To find their adoption application, click here.

To see some animals that the shelter has up for adoption, you can visit their Facebook page. To visit their page on Petfinder, click here.