Humane Society of Harrison County to hold “Run for the Paws” 5K race

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Humane Society of Harrison County will be holding a fundraiser 5K run and walk on Saturday, Oct. 9, in Clarksburg.

The event, called Run for the Paws 5K, will be held at the Clarksburg Veterans Park’s Freedom Shelter across from the pool.

The event lets dogs and their owners participate in a 5K to help raise money for the humane society.

New to the race this year is the ability to get a bandana for your dog if you enter them in the race.

Race organizers said it’s a great way to help raise money for the facility, as they are overwhelming with animals.

Several dogs relax in the yard of the Humane Society of Harrison County (WBOY image)

“You know, we are big supporters in getting your animal’s physical activity, and it’s great for the humans to get the activity too. So, a dog walk is a perfect way to do that for everybody,” said Frankie Dennison, Director of the Humane Society of Harrison County.

Sign-ups start at 8:00 a.m. with the racing starting at 10:00 a.m.

To participate in the race, the cost is $10, and to receive a shirt, the cost is $20. Adding a dog is $10 more and comes with a bandana.

You can sign up the day of the race for $25, or you can sign up in advance here.