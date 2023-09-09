CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Main Street was full of vendors, food stalls and attendees on Saturday for the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival, an annual event to celebrate and remember Black culture and heritage.

Greg Hinton, a member of the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival Board of Directors, said that, to him, this festival is all about history. One day, Hinton hopes the need for a Black History Month will be gone, and we will just have “history” for 12 months of the year.

“It’s our history,” Hinton said. “West Virginia history is a part of American History, black history is a part of white history. It’s all history, and we need to come together as one nation.”

Besides the food and vendors, there were also a number of live music performances throughout the event across a wide range of genres, from doo-wop and gospel to jazz and hip-hop.