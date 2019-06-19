Hygiene for Hope Drive aims to assist victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Emerging Leaders of Harrison County have joined with Hope Inc. on a Hygiene Drive to help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault within the county.

Products such as shampoos, toothpastes, baby wipes and lotions can be dropped off at several businesses throughout Harrison County. Some of the businesses where these hygiene products can be donated include My Mother’s Daughter, Jenkins Subaru and MVB Bank.

“Well, you know there’s always people in need and it’s just the right thing to do. So the Emerging Leaders and here at MVB Bank, it’s the right thing to do and something that needs done and it’s something we feel very passionate about,” said MVB Bank Branch Manager Tony Merendino.

The Hygiene Drive for Hope will end on Friday. All the businesses serving as drop-off locations are listed below.