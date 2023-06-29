CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Interstate 79 northbound will be closed near Lost Creek on Friday night for emergency road repair.

The West Virginia Division of Highways DOH said in a press release that drivers should expect “major delays.”

According to the release, the closure is expected to last from 9 p.m. Friday, June 30 until 6 a.m. Saturday, July 1.

Traffic will be redirected off of I-79 at Exit 110 onto County Route 25 towards the northbound onramp. The WVDOH advises motorists to plan ahead and prepare for a longer-than-usual commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project’s schedule.

This closure is also in the same area as ongoing bridge work in the area that began earlier this month.