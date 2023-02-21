GOOD HOPE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A set of adult twins are planning to bring the ice cream truck business back to Harrison County by creating their very own, “Two Scoops Ice Cream Truck.”

Let’s talk ice cream. This new truck will include eight types of hand-scooped ice cream, in which they can change up flavors when they want. There will be twelve flavors to choose from when getting a snow cone, and they will have around eleven different packaged popsicles.

Some of the packaged items Two Scoops will have to offer. (WBOY Image)

When it comes to locations that the ice cream truck will visit, they plan to stay local to Harrison County. Michael Hall, co-owner of the truck mentioned that they will drive through Bridgeport, Clarksburg, and Shinnston. They do catered events in which they have already been booked for some events in Shinnston. The brothers also plan to take the truck to Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) races in the following cities:

Millfield, OH

Mount Morris, PA

Snowshoe, WV

Beckley, WV

Michael and Matthew Hall came up with the idea when they were at a GNCC race in Millfield, Ohio. The brothers went down to a snow cone trailer that was at the race, and when they came back to the stands, they heard the kids surrounding them asking their parents for ice cream. After deciding on doing the idea, they traveled to Maryland the next weekend to start working on the truck.

The Hall brothers bought the truck at the end of Summer in 2022 and have been working on it every weekend since. This truck actually just finished being wrapped with its logo on January 20. They would like to have their grand opening on March 1, but it will be dependent on the weather that day.

Michael Hall mentioned that they have already been booked for Washington Irving Middle School’s rewards day at the end of March. The West Milford Municipal Building & Community Center has also booked the ice cream truck for March 18 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. for its craft show.

Matthew Hall, the other co-owner, feels it is important to bring an ice cream truck back to the Harrison County community. He said, “what better way to serve our local community and kids – and how many ice cream trucks do you see out there? We see tons of food trucks but no ice cream trucks. So, what better way to serve these kids and these adults with serving some ice cream?”

If interested in having Two Scoops cater a future event, you can reach them at (304) 669-4747 or (304) 694-6740. You can find future events and updates by following or liking their Facebook Page.