Ice fishing, new playground among topics at Bridgeport City Council

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The City of Bridgeport talked about several things at their city council meeting on Monday night.

According to Bridgeport Mayor Andy Lang, the two big things discussed at the meeting were an ice fishing ordinance and a new inclusive playground.

Lang said that due to safety issues regarding ice fishing at city-owned Hinkle and Deegan Lake, the city is starting the process to add an ordinance to stop ice fishing. While ice fishing was never allowed, the ordinance would enforce fines for violations.

The city is also hoping to build a new playground. It would be located at The Bridge and would feature equipment for all kids, including some targeted for those with special needs.

“As far as we know, the only few that are around. Morgantown has a very small one. I understand that Hurricane, WV, and Huntington, WV, both have one. You start realizing all the kids that just need places to go to and places to enjoy the outdoors. It’s going to be a good thing for everybody,” said Lang.

He’s hoping the playground will be completed by Spring 2023.

Other things discussed at the meeting were recognizing student artwork from Johnson and Simpson Elementary school students, a proclamation for Bridgeport National Honor Society students and a six-month review of The Bridge Sports Complex.

Lang also discussed with 12 News about the search for a city manager, as current city manager Randy Wetmore was slated to retire later this month.

Lang said that the council was not impressed with the pool of people for the position in November, and they have decided to step back and try the process again. Lang also said Wetmore is willing to stay until the next city manager is hired, which could take until late April.