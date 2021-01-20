Immaculate Conception Church to bring back Spanish mass

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- A Clarksburg church is bringing back Spanish masses to the community thanks to a new staff member.

Reverend Mauricio Henriquez is originally from El Salvador and joined the staff of Immaculate Conception Church in December. Since Henriquez is fluent in Spanish, he could return the tradition of Spanish masses at 9 a.m. each Sunday, which many community members look forward to.

Reverend Casey Mahone says he has tried to deliver mass in Spanish before, but since he is not fluent, it is helpful to have someone who can truly connect with the Hispanic community in Clarksburg.

“It’s best to have somebody who speaks Spanish as their first language to minister to the Spanish speaking people,” said Mahone.

Immaculate Conception Church is located on East Pike Street next to Notre Dame High School.