Immaculate Conception Parish holds rummage sale for Zimbabwe orphanages

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County church is holding a fundraiser for orphanages in Zimbabwe. The Immaculate Conception Parish in Clarksburg is holding their bi-annual rummage sale at their parish center on Friday and Saturday.

The event has many different things for sale, including clothes, cups, toys, glasses and more.

Stuffed animals for purchase at the rummage sale

Proceeds from the sale go towards orphanages in Zimbabwe, where some sisters of the parish are from.

“It’s a great thing that the parish thinks of our people back home, especially the children in our orphanages,” said Sister Maria, Rukwishuro of Immaculate Conception Parish. “It’s a big thing that helps our Mother Superior to get our housing, innovations, medications.”

The sale will continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.