CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Immaculate Conception kicked off its biannual yard sale on Thursday.

The yard sale features donations from not only members of the church, but the entire community itself. Funds collected from the sale go to benefit the Sisters of the Child Jesus Orphanage in Zimbabwe for resources like food and medical supplies.

Several members of Immaculate Conception have visited the orphanage firsthand to see the effects of the yard sale, as it has been known to bring in the orphanage’s largest source of income.

12 News spoke with a church member and yard sale chairperson, Missy McAra, on the importance of giving back to those in need.

“We’re called to help and serve one another and even if we don’t see that person right there in front of our face that we’re helping, we know that we’re making a difference. And you know, little things that we do can make a huge impact. So, doing small things with great love can make a huge impact and really make all the difference for someone,” McAra said.

Images of items that were available as of Friday.

The yard sale takes place behind in the parking lot behind Immaculate Conception from Thursday through Saturday. Opening at 8:00 am, the sale will continue until it is dark outside.