NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — “In Step Dance and Fitness” celebrated its re-location with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The comThe company has moved a few times since it opened 22 years ago, but it has always been due to expansion and growth. This new location can be found at 100 Alexander Ave. in Nutter Fort.

Kim Bell, director and owner of the company said they are very happy with the space they now have, along with the town of Nutter Fort and all the support they have gotten. Bell mentioned that being in a nice area and community was a motivating factor in her choice of moving.

As of right now, In Step has about seventy classes a week on its schedule. From dance classes to fitness classes. They have classes for kids as young as 18 months, as well as senior citizen classes. They have something for all ages, levels and skill sets.

Bell said feels that it is beyond amazing, it has taken a village to get the business to where it is Thursday. She mentioned all of the instructors who have helped tremendously, along with her husband who helps in any possible way that he can. Without all of the clientele, parents, and kids, she said that there would be no “In Step.”

“It’s just a celebration of all of our support, and the whole community just coming together to back us,” Bell said. “Like, we’re just so fortunate to be able to continue to do what we enjoy doing for all of these years. I mean this, we’re going into our twenty-second year so, um, just having all of that support and being able to celebrate all the people that have made it happen.”

The business started working in the new building in the spring and have been moved in since the beginning of June. The full class schedule will start back up on Oct. 3.

For more information on classes and schedules, can click here.