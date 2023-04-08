CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival (WVIHF) hosted its inaugural Spaghetti 5k Run and Walk Saturday as a fundraiser for the festival’s entertainment. The event was held at Jackson Square in Clarksburg at 9:30 a.m.

The 5k route began at Jackson Square, went down Sixth Street, through Main Street and ended back at Jackson Square. Runners and walkers made two laps before passing over the finish line.

Kale Bart, WVIHF Race Director, said “today, um, the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival decided to host the first annual 5k event, um, as a fundraiser that they do throughout the year to, um, provide funds for the entertainment for the festival in the Fall.”

To learn more information about events being held by the WVIHF, you can visit their Facebook page.