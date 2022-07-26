BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Friends of Bridgeport Recreation has announced plans for an inclusive playground to be built near the Bridge Sports Complex’s City Net Center.

The announcement of the playground’s official name was made at Medbrook’s annual golf outing on Monday. The playground will be known as the “Medbrook Children’s Charity Inclusive Playground.” The play place will have “no limits” and be available to children and families of all abilities, according to the announcement.

A video released by the Friends of Bridgeport Recreation shows five main sections of the playground:

Inclusive Playground

Inclusive Freestanding Play Area

Inclusive Musical Play Area

GT-Stadium Fitness

Upper Freestanding Play Area

(Courtesy: Friends of Bridgeport Recreation)

The building campaign has already begun, but the Friends of Bridgeport Recreation’s playground committee is asking for help from the community to make the project happen. Those who are interested in donating more than $1,000 will have their names showcased near the playground entryway. There are four donation tiers:

Friend of Play: $1,000-$9,999

Builder of Play: $10,000-$24,999

Champion of Play: $25,000-$49,999

Founder of Play: $50,000 or more

Anyone who makes donations less than $1,000 will be a Supporter of Play and, according to the donation form, will still be recognized, just not on the donor wall.

To see more photos and read more about the project, visit the Friends of Bridgeport Recreation website.