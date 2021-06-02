Incoming Clarksburg City Council members speak about election victories

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg held its municipal election Tuesday night, where 11 residents were vying for the four open seats on city council.

Some candidates and families joined together at city hall to get the latest results as they came in Tuesday night. In the unofficial results, the top four vote-getters are Jim Malfregeot, Wayne Worth, Jerry Riffle and Will Hyman.

“I am very blessed with the support I’ve had, you know, and everybody that has always supported me, not only in this race, but also in all of my endeavors, you know, in the community, from the clean-ups to the block parties, you know, with the Lions Club, you know, you know, just wonderful, you know, community support,” said Wayne Worth, Clarksburg City Councilman elect.

Clarksburg Municipal Election Ballot

Many of the councilmen elect stressed that it was important to them to join together and build relationships, not only in the city, but with officials within the state.

“I think we’ve got to start from the ground floor and try to get some more opportunities in here. Not just for some people, but for all the people, you know, and getting Main Street back again with the West End and Glen Elk, as well,” said Will Hyman, Clarksburg City Councilman Elect.

Hyman also stated that a lot of hard work was put into the election by all the candidates and all of the supporters who turned out to the polls.

“We really do need to boost the morale, as well. The morale is one of the biggest things about bringing any business here,” said Jerry Riffle, Clarksburg City Councilman Elect. “If they don’t feel safe, if they don’t feel like they’re, you know, if people aren’t going to come downtown to go to their business, then no business will work.”

Riffle said the city has issues, and he believes the best way to tackle those are by doing it together. He also said he’s encouraged to work with the residents of the city.

“This is my third and final time running. I have some projects that I want to finish up, especially with the survivor tree. I want to continue to raise money so that I can erect life-size bronze statues of a policeman, a fireman and an EMS worker to honor those that were fallen on 9/11. But, to also honor those that are active today,” said incumbent Jim Malfregeot, who was re-elected to city council.

Also, there were five referendums to the city’s charter that passed:

To create term limits for city council members serving more than two consecutive terms, or more than four lifetime terms.

The creation and the ability for voters to initiate ordinances, hold referendums on ordinances and recall council members via petition.

The third referendum is to change the date of municipal elections. The amendment would change the date of the municipal election to the West Virginia Primary Election Day, which is currently the second Tuesday in May in even-numbered years.

The fourth referendum in summary, would change the requirements for the scope of duties for the position of director of public works.

Lastly, the fifth referendum would change city council from a seven-member council, from which members elect a mayor, to a six-member council with a mayor elected by the public; imposition of term limits; and procedure for vacancies.

The unofficial results can also be viewed here.

Canvassing of the results will take place on Monday, June 7, at 9 a.m., within city hall.