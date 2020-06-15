Independence Day celebrations still uncertain for many cities across north central West Virginia

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Fourth of July celebrations are still up in the air for many cities across north central West Virginia

Independence Day is less than three weeks away, and many municipalities have yet to release any information regarding whether or not annual celebrations will take place.

The City of Shinnston is planning to release fireworks, but it is still looking for a location where people can watch from a distance to keep public gatherings to a minimum.

“It’s an important day to all of us, and people have been cheated out of a lot events this year because of COVID-19. So, whatever the city can do to provide some kind of entertainment for people this summer, we’re going to try to do,” said Shinnston City Manager Chad Edwards.

Edwards also said the city welcomes anyone to come out and enjoy the fireworks Shinnston will set off, but officials do ask that spectators remain either in their vehicles or at least six feet away from other people.

The city will release additional details on its Facebook page prior to the celebration.