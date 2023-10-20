CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mountaineer Middle School students got the chance to learn about self awareness and how it can help them in the future.

Coordinator of Secondary Curriculum and Director of Career and Technical Education at the Harrison County Board of Education, Scott Davis, visited the school on Friday.

Davis taught students about self-awareness through Insights Discovery, which is the very start of the self-awareness journey. It is built to help people understand themselves, understand others and make the most of the relationships that affect them in the workplace. Self-awareness is important for middle school-aged children as it starts their identity formation, boosts self-esteem and allows them to explore interests.

“Most kids have a really hard time identifying what their strengths and weaknesses are,” said Davis, “but they also don’t understand perception.” He continued, “So, the students understanding that about themselves and how their peers see them and then what their teachers have done this with, it brings it all full circle.”

Davis plans to come back to Mountaineer Middle School throughout the year to work with students within their class structure to keep building the conversation.