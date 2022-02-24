BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – City officials confirmed Thursday morning that Mark Rogers, who had been serving as the chief deputy of the Bridgeport Police Department, has been named the interim chief of the department.

Interim Bridgeport Police Chief Mark Rogers

No reason, other than it was “a personnel matter,” was given as to why long-time Chief John Walker is not the current active chief, when 12 News talked with City Manager Randy Wetmore.

Wetmore did stress that Walker should not be referred to as the “former” chief.

Bridgeport Police Chief John Walker

Prior to Walker’s time as the Bridgeport chief, he served with the Clarksburg Police Department for many years.

In 2019, Walker also served a stint as the interim Bridgeport City Manager, prior to Wetmore taking the position.