CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Healthy Minds-Clarksburg and West Virginia Prevention Solutions partnered up Thursday to host a community event for International Overdose Awareness Day, which is recognized on Aug. 31.

The event was held at the Veteran’s Memorial Park Freedom Shelter in Clarksburg and took place from 3-4 p.m. Event organizers described it to be the first annual event they’ve had of its kind in Harrison County specifically.

“We are here today in order to recognize the people every day who are combating overdose, the people who are still impacted every day with overdose, and the people that we’ve lost,” said Pam McDonald, the Supervisor of Clinical Grants at Healthy Minds-Clarksburg.

Melissa Lehman, the Harrison County Family Resource Network Coordinator at West Virginia Prevention Solutions said that because there was nothing formally organized in Harrison County before, they decided this year that it was important to “finally take a stand and create something to bring awareness to Overdose Awareness Day.”

The event consisted of a remembrance ceremony and a self-paced walk to honor lost lives to overdoses. Officials said the purpose of the event was to educate the community, help reduce the stigma surrounding addiction, provide resources and remember the lives that were lost as a result of overdose.

Some of the organizations that showed up to participate in this event included WVU Medicine and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The Clarksburg Fire Department and Harrison County Emergency Squad were also present, both bringing an emergency vehicle from their respective departments.

McDonald described this event as “an opportunity for people to come together and to remember that every life matters every time, and to see the humanity and the person behind addiction and how important it is to help our fellow humans and neighbors.”

Melissa Lehman added that “the people who are oftentimes stereotyped as being people who are facing addiction aren’t always the ones that are necessarily at the forefront. She said despite the stigma that people facing addiction may look a certain way, there are people affected by it who may be suffering silently.

“It can be your neighbor, it can be your grandma, you know, it can be anybody,” Lehman commented. “And we just wanna bring awareness and reduce the stigma.”

She also said that drug addiction doesn’t only impact those dealing with substance use disorder, but that it also can have a lasting effect on family members.