Internet issues plaguing Wallace residents

WALLACE, W.Va. – A local couple is feeling frustrated after not having internet for several weeks.

The red light on Lentz’s router means there is no internet service connected to the router

The Lentz, and their neighbors, have been struggling with the lack of internet for 21 days, and no one seems to be trying to help them. The Lentz, who live in Wallace, have been trying to reach out to Frontier Communications since their internet service went out three weeks ago.

Jolyn Lentz, who just had surgery, is not able to communicate with her care team, work from home, order groceries for pickup or even send text messages or emails due to the lack of cell service in the area.

She has been driving 15 miles to get service to send communications to others, and Frontier has been giving her the runaround.

“They tell us basically the same thing every day, which is ‘We know about it. We know it affects your little part of the town there. We are taking measures to correct it, but we have no ETA on when it will be back up,” said Jolyn Lentz.

A spokesman for Frontier Communications said they are currently looking into the matter, but had further updates to provide.