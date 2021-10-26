Interview: ‘Rocket Boys’ author Homer Hickam visits Clarksburg middle school, promotes new book

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Award-winning author and West Virginia native Homer Hickam paid a visit to Mountaineer Middle School in Clarksburg on Tuesday.

Hickam is touring the state promoting his new book “Don’t Blow Yourself Up“, a sequel to the best-selling novel “Rocket Boys” which fills in the gaps between the last scene of the first book and his work at NASA which is mentioned briefly at the end of the movie adaptation, “October Sky”.

The McDowell county native spoke to students and faculty about “Rocket Boys” and the making of the “October Sky”.

Hickam said he enjoys giving back to the state of West Virginia in any way he can.

“My message is that it’s great to be a West Virginian,” said Hickam. “You’ve got advantages that you don’t even know about. You had to overcome obstacles your whole life and that’s going to help you out throughout life. So, I just want young people to be proud of who they are and recognize what a great state that they’re from, and you’re gonna go out there in the world full of common sense and knowing you can overcome obstacles.”

You can watch the full 12 News interview with Homer Hickam below:

Hickam will be signing copies of his new book at the Adams Hallmark Shop in the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport on Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Autographed and personalized copies of “Don’t Blow Yourself Up” can also be pre-ordered at this link.