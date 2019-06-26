Investigators continue looking into cyberattack on Harrison County Courthouse

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office are continuing to investigate the cause of a cyberattack on the Harrison County courthouse earlier this month.

County administrator William A. Parker says the county has hired a third party vendor to install additional software that could prevent a future attack.

Now, the county is working on a plan to backup existing files, as well as determining an approach to re-scanning documents that were stolen electronically.

“We are back up and functioning now in the office of the county clerk,” Parker said. “We have not tried any scans yet, they’re in the process of getting last week’s work into our system and getting that recorded.”

Parker says not all departments within the courthouse were affected equally.

Only shared county files were encrypted by hackers.