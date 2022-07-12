WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — The team that investigated the serial killer Reta Mays, who killed eight veterans at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, was recognized by United State Attorney General Merrick Garland at the 69th Annual Attorney General’s Awards.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, the team received the Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service, which is the second-highest award, and was one of only 15 to do so.

This photo released Tuesday, July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority shows Reta Mays (West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority via AP)

“This group worked countless hours to ensure that there was accountability for the horrific crimes committed by Reta Mays,” said United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. “Their tremendous efforts helped to bring some measure of justice for the victims and closure for their families.”

Mays received seven consecutive life sentences in May 2021 for the murders. A veteran herself, Mays injected her victims with insulin while she served as a nursing assistant at VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.

“The defendant’s guilty plea is a testament to the strength of the case developed from a highly complex investigation involving a close partnership between the VA Office of Inspector General, the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia, and the FBI, with the invaluable assistance of the West Virginia State Police and the Greater Harrison County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force,” said VA Inspector General Michael J. Missal. “Their tireless and dedicated efforts resulted in solving this series of heinous crimes against veterans and providing some measure of closure for the victims’ families.”

The Distinguished Award was presented to:

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jarod J. Douglas for the Northern District of West Virginia

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower for the Northern District of West Virginia

Victim-Witness Coordinator Christina M. Frizzell of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia

Special Agent John D. Large, Pittsburgh Division, FBI

Special Agent Ashley E. Archibald, Pittsburgh Division, FBI

Resident Agent in Charge Colin Davis

Special Agent Keith Vereb, Office of the Inspector General, U.S. Veterans Affairs

“I’m extremely proud of the work done by my agents, the VA OIG, and the U.S. Attorney’s office on the Reta Mays investigation,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall. “I want to thank Attorney General Garland for recognizing this team. The results of this case and the efforts of everyone involved are a testament to the excellent collaboration we have with our law enforcement partners and the US Attorney’s Office. This case demonstrates the value and effectiveness of partnerships to ensure justice for all of the citizens we serve and protect.”