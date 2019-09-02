Italian Heritage Festival continues with meatball eating contest

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.-The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival continued on Sunday with more activities.

Downtown Clarksburg is hosted several events throughout the day, including food vendors and music performances.

Sunday’s main event was a crowd favorite among people of all ages that is known for setting records.

“Today we just had the meatball eating contest and we gave each contestant ten meatballs and it was whoever could eat them the fastest. We had a male and female winner in the adult age group and a male and female winner in the kids age group,” said board member Victoria Barnosky.

The Italian Heritage Festival is celebrating its 41st year in 2019.