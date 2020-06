BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – J.C. Penney announced it will be closing 154 stores across the country this summer.

However, according to the company’s website both the J.C. Penney locations in Clarksburg and Morgantown will remain open.

The national retailer was forced to temporarily close its stores amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also, the company management announced it will announce additional closures in the coming weeks. In May J.C. Penney Filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.