A home that sustained heavy damage in a fire on Whisper Lane in Jane Lew. WBOY image.

JANE LEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Jane Lew home sustained heavy damage to its garage in a fire Wednesday night.

The call came in at around 10:30 p.m. The home is on Whisper Lane, just off of Route 19.

The damage is mostly centered around the home’s garage, which was destroyed. A burned-out car was in front of the garage Thursday morning when 12 News crews arrived on the scene, as well as the undercarriage, parts and wheels of a car, that didn’t appear to have anything left of its body or interior.

Some damage does appear to extend slightly into the home, as well as onto the roof.

According to Harrison County 911 records, Harrison County EMS and the Jane Lew, Lost Creek, Nutter Fort and West Milford fire departments all responded.