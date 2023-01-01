JANE LEW, W.Va. – A new Arby’s fast-food restaurant held its grand-opening on Dec. 31 at the Jane Lew Par Mar truck station.

In April of 2022, the old truck stop that was located at the 102 Jesse Run Road building was torn down to make room for this chain restaurant. There are 42 other Arby’s locations in West Virginia, with the closest restaurants before the new Jane Lew location being on Route 33 in Weston and Emily Drive in Clarksburg.

An earlier 12 News web story found that the building of the new Arby’s location was originally planned to open up in the Summer. However, it was not until December that the restaurant began hiring and eventually opening up.

Just like other Arby’s locations, the Jane Lew store is also dine-in and drive-thru friendly. You can expect to find the restaurant open Sundays through Saturdays 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.