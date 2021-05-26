Jenkins Subaru donates to United Way

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Bridgeport car dealership has donated several thousand dollars to a north central West Virginia non-profit.

Jenkins Subaru gifted more than $18,000 to the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties.

A closeup of the check for the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties

The donation comes from the Subaru “Share the Love” event.

The campaign receives money from Subaru for every car sold out of the dealership, and the dealership matches the contribution.

“There’s a ton of member agencies, so instead of just picking one, we help the United Way, and they know exactly where the money goes because they know who’s in need any particular month or what the allocation would be for each place. So, it’s nice to know that there’s a one-stop shop,” said Matt Jenkins, general manager of Jenkins Subaru.

In previous years, Jenkins Subaru has donated a combined $100,000 to the United Way.