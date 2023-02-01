BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Jenkins Subaru Hyundai is planning to move to a new location in White Oaks, off Interstate 79 South next to Saltwell Road Exit 125.

The new 13.7-acre location will allow one store for Subaru and one store for Hyundai in two separate buildings.

General Manager Matt Jenkins hopes two separate buildings will help increase space and with two service departments will help better serve current and future customers.

“Manufacturers really, really want separate buildings and honestly we are just growing out of space, especially in our service department. Because we sold so many cars since we been here in Bridgeport, that you can sell as many as you want, but you got to be able to service them, and we see two to three years down the road that we are going to have issues getting customers in. So, we are going to separate them, build stores right size for each brand, to hopefully be able to take care of our customers a little bit better,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins Subaru Hyundai plans to build new dealerships next to I-79 off of Saltwell Rd. Exit 125. (WBOY Image)

The land is being leveled for the new dealership. (WBOY Image)

Jenkins Subaru Hyundai. (WBOY Image)

Jenkins Subaru Hyundai will break ground for the new buildings in 2025 and hopes to be opening them in 2026.